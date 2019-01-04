AmberCoin Market Cap Reaches $160,860.00 (AMBER)

AmberCoin (CURRENCY:AMBER) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One AmberCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AmberCoin has a market cap of $160,860.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of AmberCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AmberCoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded up 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AmberCoin Profile

AmberCoin (CRYPTO:AMBER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 17th, 2014. AmberCoin’s total supply is 43,699,481 coins. AmberCoin’s official website is ambercoin.info . AmberCoin’s official Twitter account is @AmberTradeLTD

AmberCoin Coin Trading

AmberCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmberCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmberCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmberCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

