Altair Engineering (ALTR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Altair Engineering Inc. is focused on the development and broad application of simulation technology to synthesize and optimize designs, processes and decisions for business performance. The company serves broad industry segments. Altair Engineering Inc. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

ALTR has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Altair Engineering from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of ALTR traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.91. 10,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,900. Altair Engineering has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -42.80 and a beta of 1.55.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $93.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.48 million. Equities analysts expect that Altair Engineering will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth about $810,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Altair Engineering by 462.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,434 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 84,213 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Altair Engineering by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,511 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 65,484 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-class engineering software worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems, as well as provides data analytics and true-to-life visualization and rendering.

