Alphacat Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $46,631.00 (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Alphacat has a total market cap of $707,446.00 and $46,631.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alphacat token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Kucoin, HitBTC and Switcheo Network. During the last seven days, Alphacat has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009349 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026817 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.25 or 0.02276720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00159160 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00199058 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026615 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026600 BTC.

Alphacat Token Profile

Alphacat launched on August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io . Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Alphacat

Alphacat can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, HitBTC, Switcheo Network and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

