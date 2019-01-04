Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE RESOURCES is a diversified producer and marketer of coal to major U.S. utilities and industrial users. They currently operate mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Maryland. Some of their mining complexes are underground and one has both surface and underground mines. They produce a diverse range of steam coals with varying sulfur and heat contents, which enable them to satisfy the broad range of specifications demanded by their customers. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ARLP. BidaskClub raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alliance Resource Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.80.

ARLP traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,850. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Alliance Resource Partners has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.87.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $497.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.23 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. CLS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $363,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $506,000. 29.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

