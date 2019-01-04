Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Shares Up 6.8%

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)’s share price shot up 6.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $162.13 and last traded at $161.70. 768,937 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 802,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.45.

Several research firms recently commented on ADS. Wolfe Research downgraded Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $250.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.80.

The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.47%.

In related news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 675,000 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $135,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 125,000 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.10, for a total value of $24,887,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $199,607,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 21.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 12.8% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 6,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 9.2% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

