Alcoa Corp (AA) Receives $58.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.14.

AA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alcoa from $53.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSE:AA traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,400. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 414.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. The company offers aluminum sheets for the production of cans for beverage and food. It also engages in the aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses; and generation and sale of renewable energy, as well as provision of ancillary services.

