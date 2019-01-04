Aircastle (AYR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “AIRCASTLE LTD are a global company that acquires and leases high utility commercial jet aircraft to passenger and cargo airlines throughout the world. High utility aircraft are generally modern, operationally efficient jets with a large operator base and long useful lives. They also make investments in other aviation assets, including debt securities secured by commercial jet aircraft. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Aircastle in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Aircastle from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Aircastle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Barclays set a $22.00 target price on Aircastle and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Aircastle from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aircastle presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.29.

AYR traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.27. 13,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,950. Aircastle has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $25.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.60.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Aircastle had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Aircastle will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Aircastle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. Aircastle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Aircastle by 4.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,570,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,970,000 after purchasing an additional 260,928 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aircastle by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,964,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,768,000 after purchasing an additional 121,434 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Aircastle by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,964,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,768,000 after purchasing an additional 121,434 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aircastle by 10.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,857,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,518,000 after purchasing an additional 376,008 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Aircastle by 0.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,724,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,598,000 after purchasing an additional 18,410 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aircastle

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. The company also invests in other aviation assets. As of December 31, 2017, its aircraft portfolio comprised 236 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 43 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

