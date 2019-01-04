Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Shares Down 2.2%

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$53.44 and last traded at C$53.60. 118,640 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 867,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$54.81.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$66.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.84.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$677.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$637.11 million. Analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.660000067078047 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ammar Al-Joundi bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$48.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,210.00. Also, insider Marc Legault sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.99, for a total transaction of C$1,469,700.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,150.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

