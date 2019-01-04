Aena SME (AENA) Given a €170.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($197.67) price target on Aena SME (BME:AENA) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €170.00 ($197.67) target price on shares of Aena SME and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($186.05) target price on shares of Aena SME and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €157.00 ($182.56) target price on shares of Aena SME and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €146.00 ($169.77) target price on shares of Aena SME and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, HSBC set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on shares of Aena SME and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Aena SME has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €154.18 ($179.28).

Get Aena SME alerts:

Aena SME has a 52 week low of €137.05 ($159.36) and a 52 week high of €184.90 ($215.00).

Aena SME SA, formerly Aena SA, is a Spain-based company primarily engaged in the airports operation. Its activities are divided into four segments: Airports, which comprises Aeronautical subdivision, responsible for the management of airports, jetways, security, handling, cargo and fuel services, among others, as well as Commercial subdivision, including duty-free and specialty stores, restaurant services, car rental, as well as banking services and advertising; Services outside the terminal, which manages real estate assets, such as parking lots, warehouses and lands; International, which comprises operations of Company’s subsidiary, Aena Desarrollo Internacional SA, that invests in other airport owners principally in Mexico, Colombia and the United Kingdom; and Others, encompassing corporate activities.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Aena SME Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena SME and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.