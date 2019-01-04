Advanced Technology Coin Trading Down 11.8% Over Last 7 Days (ARC)

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last week, Advanced Technology Coin has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. Advanced Technology Coin has a market cap of $104,403.00 and $294.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aston (ATX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00020556 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000259 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000064 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About Advanced Technology Coin

Advanced Technology Coin (CRYPTO:ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 25,308,342 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main . The official website for Advanced Technology Coin is arcticcoin.org

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Trading

Advanced Technology Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Technology Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Advanced Technology Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

