Advanced Drainage Systems’ (WMS) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Citigroup in a report issued on Friday. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WMS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

WMS stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,550. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $406.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 274,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after acquiring an additional 18,870 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after acquiring an additional 27,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

