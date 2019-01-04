Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $318.71 Million

Brokerages expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) will announce sales of $318.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $319.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $318.50 million. Adtalem Global Education reported sales of $337.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Adtalem Global Education.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $284.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATGE shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Adtalem Global Education to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adtalem Global Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Shares of NYSE ATGE traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,500. Adtalem Global Education has a fifty-two week low of $42.45 and a fifty-two week high of $58.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, insider Mehul R. Patel sold 631 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $36,522.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,587.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donna Jennings sold 6,950 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $401,918.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,396.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,044 shares of company stock valued at $2,299,291. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 772.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment includes the operations of Ross University medical and veterinary schools, Chamberlain College of Nursing and Carrington.

