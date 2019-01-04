Acushnet (GOLF) Upgraded by Compass Point to “Buy”

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

GOLF has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Acushnet in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Acushnet in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

NYSE GOLF traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.37. 3,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $27.87.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $370.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.70 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 64,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear. The Titleist Golf Balls segment designs, manufactures, and sells golf balls under the Titleist brands, such as Tour Soft, Velocity, and DT TruSoft, as well as under the Pinnacle brand.

