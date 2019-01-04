Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%.

Acuity Brands has a payout ratio of 6.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Acuity Brands to earn $9.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.2%.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

NYSE:AYI traded up $5.20 on Friday, reaching $116.65. 152,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,339. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.49. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $103.48 and a 52 week high of $186.99.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 3rd. The electronics maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.12. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AYI. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. JMP Securities set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.89.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/04/acuity-brands-inc-ayi-plans-quarterly-dividend-of-0-13.html.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.