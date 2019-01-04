Achillion Pharmaceuticals (ACHN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Achillion has no approved products in its portfolio, and focuses on developing small molecule therapeutics to treat infectious and complement-mediated diseases. The lead candidate, ACH-4471, has shown clinically meaningful complement inhibition of factor D in PNH patients. Meanwhile, two factor D inhibitor candidates were advanced to phase I study in 2018. Though this area has commercial opportunity, the complement-mediated space is highly crowded as many biotech companies are working on bringing these treatments to market. In a major setback for Achillion, J&J terminated its HCV agreement in 2017 and Achillion lost a strong and experienced partner and major source of funds. Meanwhile, its shares have underperformed the industry in the past six months.”

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ACHN. ValuEngine cut shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Achillion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.17.

ACHN traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.81. The company had a trading volume of 72,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,486,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.11. Achillion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $4.34.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Achillion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,609,000. Nexthera Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,829,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,100,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,892,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,505,000 after purchasing an additional 849,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 464.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 820,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 674,956 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders in the United States. Its lead drug candidate includes ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3 glomerulopathy.

