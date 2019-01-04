Achaogen Inc (AKAO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Achaogen Inc (NASDAQ:AKAO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.71.

AKAO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Achaogen in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Achaogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Wedbush cut shares of Achaogen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Cowen cut shares of Achaogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of Achaogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th.

Get Achaogen alerts:

In other Achaogen news, major shareholder Robert W. Duggan purchased 80,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.89 per share, for a total transaction of $151,530.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,343,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,770,056.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert W. Duggan purchased 157,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $282,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,343,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,661.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,008,362 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,078. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Achaogen by 8.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,675,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after buying an additional 129,804 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Achaogen by 8.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,675,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after buying an additional 129,804 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Achaogen during the third quarter worth $399,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Achaogen during the third quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achaogen during the third quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKAO traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $1.69. The company had a trading volume of 9,025,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,200. The company has a market cap of $56.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Achaogen has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. Achaogen had a negative net margin of 2,045.86% and a negative return on equity of 214.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Achaogen will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

About Achaogen

Achaogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of antibacterial treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections. It offers Plazomicin to treat bacterial illness, such as complicated urinary tract infection, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR Enterobacteriaceae.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Achaogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achaogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.