Acacia Communications (ACIA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have $43.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Acacia Communications, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets communication equipments. The Company offers coherent optical interconnect products for cloud infrastructure operators and content and communication service providers. It operates primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia Pacific region. Acacia Communications, Inc. is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACIA. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Acacia Communications from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Acacia Communications to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Acacia Communications from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Acacia Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Acacia Communications from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acacia Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.07.

NASDAQ:ACIA traded up $1.74 on Thursday, reaching $38.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,900. Acacia Communications has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $47.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.62.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.19. Acacia Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Acacia Communications will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 5,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $262,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John F. Gavin sold 769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $33,782.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,524 shares of company stock valued at $598,024 over the last three months. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Colrain Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processor application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits that are integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

