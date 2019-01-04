AC3 Price Reaches $0.0036 on Exchanges (AC3)

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. AC3 has a total market capitalization of $258,379.00 and $136.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AC3 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha and Bibox. During the last seven days, AC3 has traded 65.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000141 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AC3 Coin Profile

AC3 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 80,313,774 coins and its circulating supply is 70,937,466 coins. The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AC3’s official website is ac3.io . The official message board for AC3 is medium.com/@AC3network . AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AC3

AC3 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bibox, BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AC3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AC3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

