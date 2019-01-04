$9.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Nike Inc (NKE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) will report $9.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Nike’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.37 billion and the highest is $9.57 billion. Nike posted sales of $8.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Nike will report full year sales of $39.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.85 billion to $39.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $42.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.38 billion to $42.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nike.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Nike had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 44.85%. Nike’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.

In other news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $14,810,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 284,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,089,810.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $11,052,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,687,863 shares in the company, valued at $124,361,745.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in Nike by 4.0% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 6,324 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nike by 4.7% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nike by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,932,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 4.7% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,161 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Nike by 3.3% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 23,485 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.65. 7,842,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,507,325. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $117.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68. Nike has a 12 month low of $62.09 and a 12 month high of $86.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

