8X8 (EGHT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America set a $23.00 price target on shares of 8X8 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Summit Insights reiterated a hold rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Shares of 8X8 stock traded up $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $18.62. 17,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,398. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $23.50.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.26 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

In other 8X8 news, Director Ian Potter sold 1,690 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $31,011.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,445.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vikram Verma acquired 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.09 per share, with a total value of $97,925.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

