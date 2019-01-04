$854.54 Million in Sales Expected for DSW Inc. (DSW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) to post sales of $854.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for DSW’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $847.00 million and the highest is $863.99 million. DSW posted sales of $719.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DSW will report full-year sales of $3.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $3.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DSW.

Get DSW alerts:

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.23 million. DSW had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 1.21%. DSW’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DSW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered DSW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. MKM Partners set a $29.00 target price on DSW and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised DSW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a $30.00 target price on DSW and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised DSW to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.09.

Shares of DSW traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.82. The company had a trading volume of 90,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,990. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. DSW has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $34.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. DSW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.79%.

In other DSW news, Director Carolee Lee sold 4,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $109,468.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,241.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey L. Sonnenberg sold 5,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $141,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DSW by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of DSW by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,988,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,349,000 after acquiring an additional 42,762 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DSW by 1,194.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 78,376 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of DSW during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of DSW by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,402,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

DSW Company Profile

DSW Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids. It also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DSW (DSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DSW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.