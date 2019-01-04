$777.50 Million in Sales Expected for Boyd Gaming Co. (BYD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will announce $777.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $789.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $766.30 million. Boyd Gaming reported sales of $590.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year sales of $2.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Boyd Gaming.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $612.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.60 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 12.53%.

BYD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.45.

Shares of BYD traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.23. 35,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,165,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $40.44.

Boyd Gaming declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.30%.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $2,419,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,585.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter worth about $130,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter worth about $203,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. As of October 15, 2018, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties offering a total of 1.76 million square feet of casino space, approximately 38,000 gaming machines, 900 table games, 11,000 hotel rooms, and 320 food and beverage outlets located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boyd Gaming (BYD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.