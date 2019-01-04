$599.87 Million in Sales Expected for Five Below Inc (FIVE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) will post sales of $599.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $600.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $599.68 million. Five Below posted sales of $504.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $312.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.54 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Five Below to $153.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Five Below from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Five Below from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.39.

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $3,074,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David N. Makuen sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $1,397,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,079.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Five Below by 76.9% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 23,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter worth about $1,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVE traded up $5.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.98. The stock had a trading volume of 51,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,520. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 60.49, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.56. Five Below has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $136.13.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

