$57.94 Billion in Sales Expected for UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) will post sales of $57.94 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.42 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.08 billion. UnitedHealth Group reported sales of $52.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full year sales of $225.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $224.68 billion to $226.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $244.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $243.43 billion to $244.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $56.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.71%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Raymond James set a $310.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.57.

Shares of UNH traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $239.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,366,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,680,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $239.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $208.48 and a 52-week high of $287.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.83, for a total transaction of $44,797.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total value of $1,715,674.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,711,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,187,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,319,843 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,341,731,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267,910 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,622,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,118,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981,233 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 26,088.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,723,185 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,605 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $404,980,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,525,090 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $864,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

