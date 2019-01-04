$51.95 Million in Sales Expected for Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NNA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) will post sales of $51.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navios Maritime Acquisition’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.11 million and the lowest is $50.79 million. Navios Maritime Acquisition posted sales of $44.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navios Maritime Acquisition will report full-year sales of $159.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $158.26 million to $160.58 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $269.30 million, with estimates ranging from $243.72 million to $294.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Navios Maritime Acquisition.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $32.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.81 million. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative net margin of 45.63% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NNA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Navios Maritime Acquisition stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 401,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.27% of Navios Maritime Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

NNA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.07. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,661. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $31.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.83. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 26th. Navios Maritime Acquisition’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.44%.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters.

