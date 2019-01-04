$247.38 Million in Sales Expected for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to report sales of $247.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $240.50 million and the highest is $249.81 million. Tyler Technologies reported sales of $217.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year sales of $943.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $937.20 million to $946.49 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TYL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.36.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.26, for a total value of $1,396,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 185,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,573,953.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total transaction of $3,813,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 198,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,773,940.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $5,263,305. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,326,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,233,000 after acquiring an additional 106,568 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 474,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,997,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,326,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,233,000 after acquiring an additional 106,568 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TYL traded up $3.53 on Friday, reaching $180.16. 455,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,733. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $252.47. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.83.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The company's financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

