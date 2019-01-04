$107.40 Million in Sales Expected for First Merchants Co. (FRME) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to report sales of $107.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $106.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $109.10 million. First Merchants reported sales of $97.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full year sales of $415.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $410.70 million to $421.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $495.80 million, with estimates ranging from $485.90 million to $503.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $106.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.90 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRME. BidaskClub upgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. ValuEngine cut First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $47.00 target price on First Merchants and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other news, Director Terry L. Walker purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.12 per share, with a total value of $35,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 1,067 shares of company stock worth $37,808 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 8.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 19.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 20.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 301,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 20.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Merchants stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,000. First Merchants has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $50.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

