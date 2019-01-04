$0.93 EPS Expected for Science Applications International Corp (SAIC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Science Applications International posted earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 57.96% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SAIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Drexel Hamilton set a $90.00 target price on Science Applications International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.86.

SAIC traded up $1.94 on Friday, hitting $63.46. 3,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,300. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $93.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 11th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 35.13%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Science Applications International by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,723,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $380,690,000 after buying an additional 81,138 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Science Applications International by 12.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Science Applications International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 670,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Science Applications International by 55.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,064,000 after buying an additional 53,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. Its offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure.

