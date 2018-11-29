Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 45,999 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 45,999 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $6,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth about $558,000. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth about $487,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth about $1,632,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,053,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $817,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 56.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 438,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,911,000 after acquiring an additional 157,425 shares in the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WMB opened at $25.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.57. Williams Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $33.67.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 24.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 215.87%.

WMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Friday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Saturday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.81.

In other Williams Companies news, insider John D. Chandler acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.94 per share, for a total transaction of $259,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,537.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Creel acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.77 per share, for a total transaction of $644,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,773.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 38,500 shares of company stock worth $993,625 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

