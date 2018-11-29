Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $6.32 Million Stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,980 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $6,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global X Management Co LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 331,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,553,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 55,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Krishnan Anand sold 2,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $168,181.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,237,000.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,785 shares of company stock worth $499,512. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Brewing stock opened at $65.91 on Thursday. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a twelve month low of $55.52 and a twelve month high of $85.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.56.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.25. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.69%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Friday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Friday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.36.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

