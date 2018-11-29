Zoetis Inc (ZTS) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 826,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Zoetis worth $75,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Zoetis by 5,516.1% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,679,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,087,000 after buying an additional 1,649,710 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 22.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,410,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,890,000 after buying an additional 985,586 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Zoetis by 97.7% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,543,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,202,000 after buying an additional 762,828 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Zoetis by 62.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,823,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,316,000 after buying an additional 701,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 41.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,339,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,238,000 after buying an additional 685,066 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $98.00 price objective on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Zoetis stock opened at $92.80 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Zoetis had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 150,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total value of $14,273,057.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,319 shares in the company, valued at $23,390,452.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $184,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,806 shares of company stock valued at $15,547,088 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal. The firm provides its services though five categories namely, anti-invectives, vaccines, parasitic ides, medicated feed additives, and other pharmaceuticals.

