Zillow Group (ZG) Research Coverage Started at Standpoint Research

Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZG. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zillow Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.65.

Shares of ZG opened at $34.78 on Monday. Zillow Group has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Zillow Group had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $343.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,198,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.65% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

