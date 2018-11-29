Zillow Group Inc (Z) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $16,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 18,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 46,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z opened at $35.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 11.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Zillow Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $65.70.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $343.09 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Rock sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $36,826.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,195.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Greg M. Schwartz sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $261,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,436,724 shares of company stock valued at $40,889,456 and have sold 103,277 shares valued at $4,649,180. 21.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Zillow Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.72.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

