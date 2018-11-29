Zillow Group Inc (Z) Holdings Lifted by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 158.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 16,423 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $35.15 on Thursday. Zillow Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $65.70. The company has a current ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 11.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $343.09 million for the quarter.

In other Zillow Group news, CFO Jennifer Rock sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $41,587.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274 shares in the company, valued at $12,675.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff sold 57,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $2,700,470.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,436,724 shares of company stock worth $40,889,456 and have sold 103,277 shares worth $4,649,180. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on Z shares. ValuEngine raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Bank of America cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut Zillow Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.72.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

