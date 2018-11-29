Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research set a $200.00 target price on Zebra Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Wellington Shields downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.22.
ZBRA stock traded up $9.53 on Wednesday, reaching $178.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,019. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $101.49 and a 52 week high of $184.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
In other news, SVP Joachim Heel sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.38, for a total transaction of $452,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,452,260.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew K. Ludwick sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.04, for a total value of $6,053,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,222,854.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,640 shares of company stock valued at $12,930,449 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 440,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,142,000 after purchasing an additional 23,324 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 68.9% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 120,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after purchasing an additional 49,310 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 65.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,526,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,919,000 after purchasing an additional 601,225 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 28.6% in the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 3,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at $2,564,000. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.
About Zebra Technologies
With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.
