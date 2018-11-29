Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research set a $200.00 target price on Zebra Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Wellington Shields downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.22.

ZBRA stock traded up $9.53 on Wednesday, reaching $178.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,019. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $101.49 and a 52 week high of $184.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 49.81% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joachim Heel sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.38, for a total transaction of $452,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,452,260.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew K. Ludwick sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.04, for a total value of $6,053,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,222,854.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,640 shares of company stock valued at $12,930,449 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 440,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,142,000 after purchasing an additional 23,324 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 68.9% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 120,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after purchasing an additional 49,310 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 65.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,526,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,919,000 after purchasing an additional 601,225 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 28.6% in the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 3,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at $2,564,000. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

