Zacks: Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also given Powell Industries an industry rank of 97 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POWL. BidaskClub cut shares of Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Sidoti upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th.

NASDAQ POWL opened at $30.34 on Monday. Powell Industries has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $41.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Powell Industries by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Powell Industries by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 19.0% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 10,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the second quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the second quarter worth $270,000. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

