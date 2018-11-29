Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Jones Energy (JONE) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jones Energy (NYSE:JONE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has $2.50 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Jones Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and gas company. It engages in the development, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Texas and Oklahoma. Jones Energy, Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JONE. ValuEngine cut Jones Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price target on Jones Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Shares of JONE opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.09. Jones Energy has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $580.00.

Jones Energy (NYSE:JONE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($6.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.43) by ($0.34). Jones Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.89% and a negative net margin of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $59.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jones Energy will post -26.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jones Energy stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Energy Inc (NYSE:JONE) by 249,244.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 775,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 775,150 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.76% of Jones Energy worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Jones Energy

Jones Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the mid-continent United States. It owns leasehold interests in oil and natural gas producing properties, as well as in undeveloped acreage located in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma and Texas.

