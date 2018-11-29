Zacks Investment Research Upgrades HALFORDS Grp PL/ADR (HLFDY) to “Hold”

HALFORDS Grp PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Halfords Group Plc engages in the retail of automotive, cycling products as well as auto repair. It operating segments includes Halfords Retail and Halfords Autocentres. Halfords Retail segment comprises the retailing of automotive, leisure and cycling products. Halfords Autocentres segment involves in car servicing and repair operation. Halfords Group Plc is headquartered in Redditch, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut HALFORDS Grp PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th.

HALFORDS Grp PL/ADR stock opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.74. HALFORDS Grp PL/ADR has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $11.07.

HALFORDS Grp PL/ADR Company Profile

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates in two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The company retails auto parts, accessories, cycles, and cycle accessories; and provides garage servicing and auto repair services.

