Zacks Investment Research Lowers Skyline (SKY) to Sell

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Skyline Corporation designs, produces and distributes manufactured housing and recreational vehicles. “

SKY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 price objective on Skyline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Skyline in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Skyline in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Skyline in a report on Friday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Skyline in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Shares of SKY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.10. 6,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,921. Skyline has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $35.65.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $355.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.20 million.

In other Skyline news, CEO Keith A. Anderson sold 89,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $2,614,306.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,281,596 shares in the company, valued at $37,486,683. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Roger K. Scholten sold 12,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $361,910.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,189,154.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,642,729 shares of company stock worth $213,658,869 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Mak Capital One LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline during the 2nd quarter worth $478,443,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Skyline by 1,097.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,578,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,494 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Skyline by 200.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,562,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,297 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Skyline by 656.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,064,000 after purchasing an additional 913,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Skyline by 196.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 970,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,740,000 after purchasing an additional 642,938 shares in the last quarter.

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

