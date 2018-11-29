Zacks Investment Research Lowers Navios Maritime (NM) to Hold

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. is a seaborne shipping and logistics company engaged in the transport and transshipment of drybulk commodities including iron ore, coal and grain. It operates in three segments: Drybulk Vessel Operations, Tanker Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. The Company also engages in operating ports and transfer station terminals and handles vessels, barges, and push boats, as well as operates upriver transport facilities in the Hidrovia region. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. “

Get Navios Maritime alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navios Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.75.

NYSE NM opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.02. Navios Maritime has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.48.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $141.45 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Navios Maritime will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Navios Maritime in the second quarter valued at $272,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Navios Maritime in the second quarter valued at $380,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Navios Maritime in the second quarter valued at $670,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Navios Maritime by 16.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,224,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 313,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime during the third quarter worth about $3,900,000. Institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. It operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navios Maritime (NM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.