Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Southern (SO) to Hold

Southern (NYSE:SO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Southern Company is one of the largest and best-managed electric utility holding companies in the United States, dominating the power business across the southeastern region. With good rate base growth and constructive regulation, it is expected to generate steady earnings and dividend growth in the coming years through long-term power contracts. Additionally, SO's $12 billion AGL Resources buy has significantly increased its customer base and diversified offerings. However, continued timing and cost overrun issues over two large construction projects – Vogtle and Kemper – are major overhangs. While the $25 billion Vogtle nuclear plant has gone well over budget and is years behind schedule, Southern's Kemper project suffered yet another setback with the suspension of all coal gasification operations amid additional cost burden. Hence, Southern Company warrants a cautious stance from the investors. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SO. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Southern from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Evercore ISI cut Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.18.

NYSE:SO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.08. 1,034,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,845,446. The firm has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.09. Southern has a 1-year low of $42.38 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.35%. Southern’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 264.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,812,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493,601 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 28.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,617,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,970 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth $63,220,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,467,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,377,586,000 after buying an additional 1,324,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Southern by 35.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,929,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,284,000 after buying an additional 1,278,656 shares in the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

