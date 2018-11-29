Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nike (NKE) to Sell

Nike (NYSE:NKE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Though NIKE boasts a robust surprise history, higher SG&A expenses due to increased demand creation expense and operating overheads have been headwinds. The company continues to project increased SG&A expenses in quarters ahead, which should hurt margins. Further, unfavorable currency rates due to the global trade and geopolitical dynamics are likely to weigh on its sales. Hence, it provided a soft guidance for fiscal 2019 and the second quarter. However, NIKE’s strong earnings trend as led the stock to surpass the industry in a year. It delivered positive earnings surprise for the 25th straight quarter in first-quarter fiscal 2019, while sales topped estimates for sixth consecutive quarter. Strong progress on Consumer Direct Offense through innovation and focus on direct-to-customer are key drivers. Growth at international and NIKE Direct businesses, alongside momentum in North America aided fiscal first quarter results.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Nike from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded Nike from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.74.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $74.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77. Nike has a fifty-two week low of $59.24 and a fifty-two week high of $86.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 25th. The footwear maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nike will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,902,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnathan A. Rodgers sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $1,360,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,203.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,219,350 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the second quarter worth $104,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the third quarter worth $113,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the third quarter worth $115,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 1,044.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the third quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

