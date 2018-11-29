Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Liquidia Technologies (LQDA) to Sell

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LQDA. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Liquidia Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $22.79 on Thursday. Liquidia Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.27.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liquidia Technologies will post -5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in Liquidia Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,193,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Liquidia Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,729,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Liquidia Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,924,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Liquidia Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,263,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Liquidia Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,483,000. 20.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

