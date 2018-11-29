Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Instructure (INST) to Hold

Instructure (NYSE:INST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Instructure, Inc. provides cloud-based online education technology. It develops Canvas, a learning management application for the education market and Bridge, for the corporate market, to enable its customers to develop, deliver and manage face-to-face and online learning experiences. The company’s platform also provides data analytics that enable real-time reaction to information and benchmarking in order to personalize curricula and increase the efficacy of the learning process. Instructure, Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on INST. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Instructure in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. MED cut shares of Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Instructure from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Instructure from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.09.

NYSE INST opened at $37.29 on Tuesday. Instructure has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $49.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 0.59.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.26. Instructure had a negative net margin of 24.15% and a negative return on equity of 49.49%. The company had revenue of $55.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Instructure will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Instructure by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,474,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,211,000 after buying an additional 37,572 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Instructure in the third quarter valued at $41,945,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Instructure by 13.1% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 18,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Instructure by 55.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Instructure in the third quarter valued at $162,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc, a software-as-a-service technology company, provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management worldwide. The company offers its platform through a software-as-a-service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management system for K12 and higher education; Bridge, a learning and performance management suite for businesses; Arc, a next-generation online video learning platform for academic and corporate learning; and Gauge, an assessment management system for K12 schools.

