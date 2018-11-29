Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Air Lease (AL) to Hold

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Air Lease reported better-than-expected earnings and revenues in the third quarter of 2018. Results were aided by reduced tax rate and higher revenues. The company is being aided by strong passenger traffic causing an increase in demand for planes. With the overall economy remaining buoyant, passenger traffic has been bumping up. The company's measures to reward shareholders is also encouraging. Air Lease's board recently raised the quarterly cash dividend by 30% from 10 cents per share to 13 cents. However, rising operating expenses pose a challenge and might limit bottom line growth in the fourth quarter. We are also concerned about Air Lease's high debt levels. The company's delivery delays, arising from global supply chain and production constraints due to engine issues also raise concerns. In fact, shares of the company have underperformed its industry in the last six months, due to the headwinds.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Air Lease from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Air Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.28.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. Air Lease has a 12-month low of $35.97 and a 12-month high of $50.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $450.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.01 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 51.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Lease will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $676,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,922,896.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 4,900.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 13,623 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 133,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 15,014 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 327.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 25,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

