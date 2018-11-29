Zacks Investment Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Cerecor Inc (CERC)

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research lowered their FY2018 earnings estimates for Cerecor in a report released on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.11) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Cerecor’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

CERC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Cerecor from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ CERC opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Cerecor has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.48.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cerecor by 630.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 23,752 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerecor in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cerecor in the second quarter valued at about $288,000. 41.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cerecor news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 9,296 shares of Cerecor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $42,761.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 50,000 shares of Cerecor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $179,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 755,254 shares of company stock worth $2,998,137 in the last 90 days. 80.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cerecor

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Veripred, and Ulesfia for the treatment of inflammation of the skin, joints, lungs, and other organs, as well as asthma, allergies, arthritis, and head lice infestation.

