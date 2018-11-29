Zacks: Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (AKO.B) Given $24.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) have received an average broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $24.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B an industry rank of 186 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AKO.B. Zacks Investment Research raised Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

AKO.B traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,246. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B has a twelve month low of $19.63 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.10.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B Company Profile

Embotelladora Andina SA engages in the production and distribution of Coca-Cola products. Its products are categorized through sparkling beverages, juice, water, sport drink, energy drink, and ice tea. The company was founded on February 7, 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

