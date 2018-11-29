Zacks: Brokerages Expect Navistar International Corp (NAV) Will Announce Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Analysts predict that Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Navistar International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.10 and the lowest is $1.17. Navistar International posted earnings per share of $1.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th.
Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Navistar International.
Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Navistar International had a net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.
Shares of Navistar International stock opened at $31.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.35. Navistar International has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $47.73.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 32,926 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in Navistar International by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 219,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after buying an additional 86,263 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in Navistar International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Navistar International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after buying an additional 15,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Navistar International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.
About Navistar International
Navistar International Corporation manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services. It manufactures and distributes Class 4 through 8 trucks and buses in the common carrier, private carrier, government, leasing, construction, energy/petroleum, military vehicle, and student and commercial transportation markets under the International and IC brands; and designs, engineers, and produces sheet metal components, including truck cabs and engines.
