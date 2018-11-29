Zacks: Brokerages Expect Navistar International Corp (NAV) Will Announce Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Analysts predict that Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Navistar International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.10 and the lowest is $1.17. Navistar International posted earnings per share of $1.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Navistar International.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Navistar International had a net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Navistar International in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Navistar International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Navistar International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of Navistar International stock opened at $31.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.35. Navistar International has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $47.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 32,926 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in Navistar International by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 219,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after buying an additional 86,263 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in Navistar International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Navistar International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after buying an additional 15,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Navistar International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services. It manufactures and distributes Class 4 through 8 trucks and buses in the common carrier, private carrier, government, leasing, construction, energy/petroleum, military vehicle, and student and commercial transportation markets under the International and IC brands; and designs, engineers, and produces sheet metal components, including truck cabs and engines.

