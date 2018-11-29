Zacks: Brokerages Expect Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) to post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Myers Industries reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Myers Industries.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $135.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.08 million. Myers Industries had a positive return on equity of 18.40% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MYE. Cowen began coverage on Myers Industries in a report on Friday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Myers Industries in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Myers Industries from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Myers Industries stock opened at $16.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.31 million, a PE ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Myers Industries has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $25.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.88%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myers Industries (MYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.