Zacks: Brokerages Expect Crawford & Company (CRD.B) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $279.98 Million

Brokerages predict that Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) will announce $279.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Crawford & Company’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $265.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $305.68 million. Crawford & Company posted sales of $298.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Crawford & Company will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Crawford & Company.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $255.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.70 million. Crawford & Company had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 1.03%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crawford & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th.

NYSE:CRD.B opened at $9.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $502.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.17. Crawford & Company has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. Crawford & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.99%.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company (Crawford) is an independent provider of claims management solutions to insurance and self-insured entities. The Company’s Crawford Solution offers claims services, business process outsourcing and consulting services for various product lines, including property and casualty claims management; workers’ compensation claims and medical management, and legal settlement administration.

